FBI Arrests CDC Critic Dr. Simone Gold For Attending Capitol Protest – FBI Singled Her Out

On Monday, January 18th, at 11:00 A.M., 21 FBI agents banged on the door of the Beverly Hills home of Dr. Simone Gold, emergency room physician, attorney and founder of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS.com). In short order, law enforcement broke down the front door and took her into custody. Shades of Roger Stone. Not knowing what charges were filed against her, Dr. Gold was removed from home, shackled and prohibited from taking any belongings, not even a purse. Her phone and computer were removed as evidence. After waiting for hours to be processed, Dr. Gold was issued an orange jumpsuit and spent the night in a jail cell. After pressing the authorities for a phone call, she was finally able to call her 18-year-old son. The following morning in court, a judge informed her that she was charged with trespassing at the Capitol on January 6th. This despite the fact that she was part of a peaceful group of several thousand people who were ushered into the building by Capitol Police. Sensing that trouble was on the horizon for her views on the coronavirus, Simone had previously retained attorney Lin Wood. However, due to threats of disbarment against him for questioning the integrity of the election and concerns about his availability, Dr. Gold opted for the appointed L.A. public defender as her criminal attorney. John Strand, the Communications Director for America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS.com), was arrested as well, and is still in custody. In July, Dr. Gold held the White Coat Summit on Capitol Hill with several physicians – all part of AFD – who advocate early COVID treatment with HCQ, Azithromycin and Zinc and oppose the COVID vaccine. Dr. Gold will be arraigned next Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Hat tip: Andrew Bostom

FBI Arrests CDC Critic Dr. Simone Gold on Monday After She Was Filmed in the US Capitol Walking Around with a Bullhorn — FBI Singled Her Out By Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit, January 21, 2021: The FBI was quick to release photos following the raid and riots of the US Capitol is January 6th. Dr. Simone Gold led a team of doctors called America’s Frontline Doctors, a group that challenged COVID prevention strategy in America, back in July in Washington DC. The Frontline doctors from across met in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the coronavirus. The group was concerned with the disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media today. The group also promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a life-saving medication in treating the coronavirus. The American left trashed the doctors and the tech giants blocked their content from the internet. The American left hates to be confronted on their lies. And for months they went after Dr. Simone and the other doctors to ruin their reputation. Dr. Simone was fired for speaking on the benefits of treating the coronavirus with hydroxychloroquine. There have now been 230 international medical studies to date that find a 67% success rate using hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID. Dr. Simone was in Washington DC on January 5th and 6th and spoke on the 5th at Freedom Plaza. Dr. Simone later entered the US Capitol on January 6th and delivered her same medical speech with a bullhorn from inside the US Capitol. For this Dr. Simone was placed in the front row of the FBI most wanted release. Dr. Simone committed no acts of violence. She only wanted to push her medical opinion on the coronavirus. On Monday Dr. Simone was arrested after she was filmed inside the US Capitol on January 6th. Dr. Simone is not Antifa. She did not cause any damage. She stood with a megaphone and spoke out against the insane US Covid policies. The FBI can no longer be trusted. The Daily Beast reported: According to a criminal complaint filed against Gold and Strand, federal authorities were tipped off to the pair’s attendance by The Washington Post article. In a 30-second video, Gold can be seen speaking in the Rotunda while two police officers stand behind her, gesturing at her and others to leave. While most of her speech is inaudible in the video, Gold can be heard saying “I’m a mom” and “massive medical establishment.” “I can certainly speak to the place that I was, and it most emphatically was not a riot,” Gold told the Post, adding she gave the same speech during a Jan. 5 rally for Trump supporters. “Where I was, was incredibly peaceful.”

