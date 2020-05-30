George Floyd Didn’t Die of Strangulation/Asphyxiation, He Died of Heart Condition Complicated by Intoxicants in His Body

Not that any of this will matter. George Soros and his party of pimps got exactly what they wanted.

So uh… what are everybody’s thoughts now that the medical examiner’s office has concluded that George Floyd didn’t die of strangulation or asphyxiation, but of a heart condition complicated by intoxicants in his body?

“The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death,” the document adds

And this from Daily Mail:

Police release 911 call to arrest George Floyd which claims he ‘was awfully drunk and not in control of himself when he tried to pay with a counterfeit $20bill’

The call reported a Cup Foods customer who refused to return cigarettes to a store when they accused him of using counterfeit money after he had left

The clerk said they ran over to his car and asked for the cigarettes and his phone, however he said he didn’t want to and stayed in the car

The caller claimed around 8.30pm on Monday ‘he is not acting right’

However there is some confusion as when asked to clarify what happened and the race of the suspect, the caller twice replies, ‘Something like that’

There also appears to be confusion over the gender and the caller is heard conferring with someone else in the store about it

The store clerk who called 911 on George Floyd complained to an operator about an ‘awfully drunk’ man who was ‘not in control of himself’.

A call transcript released by the Minnesota Police Department on Thursday reveals that the caller reported a customer for using a counterfeit bill to buy cigarettes at the Cup Foods in Minneapolis.

According to owner, Mike Abumayyaleh, Floyd had tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill but was turned away by an employee. He is said to have come back a second time, using the fake bill, NBC News reports.

The caller said staff only realized the money could be fake once he left the Cup Foods store in Minneapolis. Someone followed him out and demanded he turn in his phone and the cigarettes before he was allowed to leave, however he refused.

The operator obtained the vehicle description and described where the blue van was parked.

‘So, this guy gave a counterfeit bill, has your cigarettes, and he’s under the influence of something?’ the operator clarified.

The caller responded: ‘Something like that, yes. He is not acting right.’

The clerk then refers to a woman but it’s unclear whether the pronoun was mistakenly used.

‘He’s like tall and bald, about like 6…6‐1/2, and she’s not acting right so and she started to go, drive the car,’ the caller continued.